Kerala records 6,169 new Covid cases, 22 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 : Kerala on Wednesday recorded 6,169 more coronavirus cases out of 61,437 samples tested, an official statement said.

The statement from the office of state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja also said that the state had 62,803 active cases while another 4,808 people recovered, taking the total of those cured to 6,55,644.

The state also saw 22 Covid deaths, taking the toll to 2,892.

There were 2,74,206 people under observation including 13,561 in hospitals, while the state had 460 hotspots.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.