Kerala records fall in ‘sex ratio at birth’

New Delhi: National Family Health Survey (NFHS) findings released on Saturday revealed that ‘sex ratio at birth’ worsened in eight States/UT including Kerala.

List of states/UT that reported fall in ‘sex ratio at birth’

Bihar Goa Himachal Pradesh Kerala Maharashtra Meghalaya Nagaland Daman and Diu

In Kerala, the sex ratio – the number of girls per 1000 boys – has declined from 1047 during NFHS 2015-16 to 951 during NFHS 2019-20.

Reacting over it, the Health Researchers said that the ratio hints at possible female foeticide. Although, prenatal sex determination is banned in India, it is believed that its practice still exists, they added.

Total Fertility Rate

The findings reported improvement in Total Fertility Rate (TFR). Earlier, TFRs of eight states were above the desirable number of 2.1 whereas, the current NFHS report found that fertility rates of only three states, Bihar, Meghalaya and Manipur are above it.

As per NFHS 2019-20, the TFRs of Bihar, Meghalaya and Manipur are 3.0, 2.9 and 2.2 respectively.

It may be mentioned that TFR is the number of children born or likely to be born to a woman in her life time.

Kerala witnessed increase in TFR from 1.6 to 1.8. However, it is below the desirable number, 2.1.

TFR falling

Recently, the center has informed the Supreme Court that India is witnessing a constant decline in the Total Fertility Rate (TFR), and as per Census, 2001-2011 is the first decade in the last 100 years which has not only added lesser population as compared to the previous one, but also registered the sharpest decline in the decadal growth rate from 21.54 percent in 1991-2001 to 17.64 percent in 2001-2011