Kerala records new high of 1,417 Covid cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th August 2020 12:27 am IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 1,417 more people tested Covid positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 12,721.

However, 1,426 cases were discharged, taking the number of people cured of the disease in the state to 24,046. The state currently has 523 hotspots.

“Districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Malappuram are seeing a spike in cases and steps will now be taken to ensure that there is more awareness. The police will take the lead. Also, it has been decided to prepare a data bank of those who violate rules by not wearing a mask. Second time violators will be fined Rs 2,000,” said Vijayan.

He also said out that the Congress-led Opposition is continuing the blame game on the way Covid has been tackled, “but statistics tell the truth, that Kerala has done a good job”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

