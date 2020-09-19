Kerala records single-day high of 4,644 corona cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 : Kerala on Saturday recorded its single-day high of 4,644 coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Eighteen more COVID-19 fatalities took the state’s death toll to 519.

“At present, Kerala has 37,488 active cases, whereas 92,951 patients have been cured. In all, 47,452 more samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours,” said Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram district reported 824 more positive cases.

As many as 2,17,695 persons are under observation at various places in Kerala, including 25,161 in hospitals. The state has 630 hotspots.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed Vijayan for what he called baseless allegations that coronavirus was spreading because of the opposition protests.

“If that be the case, how come state Finance Minister Thomas Issac and CPI-M politburo member MA Baby tested corona positive?” asked Chennithala.

