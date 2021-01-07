Kerala registers 5,051 more Covid cases, 25 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 : Kerala recorded 5,051 new Covid-19 cases, out of the 60,613 samples that were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 5,638 people have been discharged after recovering, and 64,445 people are under treatment, a release from the office of Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

Another 25 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the death toll to 3,234.

Ernakulam (663) had the maximum positive cases while Kasargod (86) was the district with the least number of cases.

The test positivity rate is 8.83 per cent.

Of the new cases, 78 people had come from outside the state, 4,489 people tested positive through contacts, while the source of contact of 448 others was not clear.

The new cases included 36 health workers — seven from Ernakulam, six from Kozhikode, five from Kannur, four each in Kollam and Thrissur, three in Thiruvananthapuram, two each in Pathanamthitta and Wayanad, and one each in Idukki, Palakkad and Kasargod, the release said.

A total of 1,93,370 people are under observation in the state, including 11,435 admitted in hospitals.

The state added three new hotspots, taking the total to 446.

