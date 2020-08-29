Kerala reports 2,397 COVID-19 cases; Six more deaths take toll to 280

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Saturday reported 2,397 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 71,700.

The death toll rose to 280 with six more fatalities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The state reported the highest number of recoveries in a day with 2,225 people being discharged from various hospitals and the cumulative of those cured rose to 48,083.

The active cases stood at 23,277.

Of the fresh cases, 68 had returned from abroad and 126 from other states.

Among the six deaths, one person was aged 70, two above 60, one aged 55, while the other two were 39 and 30.

At least 63 health workers were among those who contracted the virus, the Chief Minister said.

Thiruvananthapuram district accounted for the maximum number of cases on Saturday at 408, followed by Malappuram with 379.

Kollam with 234 cases, Thrissur (225) Kasaragod (198) were among the districts that reported high number of cases .

The hilly districts of and Wayanad reported the least number of cases at 27 and 21.

The Chief Minister said at least 34,988 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

the total number of hotspots stood at 589 with addition of 15 regions and removal of 25, a medical bulletin said

The state capital currently has 5,310 cases, the the highestin the state, followed by Malappuram with 2,885 and Alappuzha with 2,182 cases .

Ernakulam has 2,073 cases and Kozhikode 1,937.

