Kerala reports 4,581 fresh Covid cases

News Desk 1Published: 16th November 2020 12:36 am IST
Kerala reports 4,581 fresh Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 : As many as 4,581 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kerala, after 46,126 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

In a statement issued here by State Health Minister K.K.Shailaja, it said 74,802 people are presently positive, while 4,48,207 have been cured so far.

21 more Covid deaths were reported in the state, pushing the toll to 1,869.

Across the state 3,22,296 people are under observation which included 17,833 in hospitals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Fit MI speedster Boult ready to fire against DC again
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 16th November 2020 12:36 am IST
Back to top button