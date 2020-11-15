Kerala reports 4,581 fresh Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 : As many as 4,581 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kerala, after 46,126 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

In a statement issued here by State Health Minister K.K.Shailaja, it said 74,802 people are presently positive, while 4,48,207 have been cured so far.

21 more Covid deaths were reported in the state, pushing the toll to 1,869.

Across the state 3,22,296 people are under observation which included 17,833 in hospitals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.