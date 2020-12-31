Kerala reports 5,215 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 : Kerala has reported 5,215 new Covid-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 65,202, while the state’s toll mounted to 3,072 with 30 more deaths, Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said on Thursday.

The test positivity rate in the state stands at 8.95 per cent.

Samples of 32 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 following their arrival in the state from the United Kingdom (UK) recently, were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to test if they have contracted the new mutated strain of coronavirus.

As many as 5,376 samples tested negative on Thursday, besides, 6,92,480 recoveries in the state.

Of the total Covid positive cases reported on Thursday, Ernakulam reported the maximum of 574 cases, while Kasargod reported the lowest of 96 cases.

At least 122 people who have reached from other states, tested positive for the virus.

Pathanamthitta reported 18 cases, Kannur 12, Thrissur 8, Thiruvananthappuram 7, Ernakulam 6, Malappuram 4, Kozhikode 3, Kollam, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasargod 2 each and Idukki 1 case.

Alappuzha district has added as the new hotspot in the state, taking the total hotspots to 458.

