Kerala reports 5,456 fresh Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 : A total of 54,472 sample tests turned out 5,456 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala during the last 24 hours, said a statement from the state’s Health Minister K.K.Shailaja.

The statement said that 4,701 people have tested negative pushing the total recoveries in the state to 6,32,065, while the number of active cases stands at 58,884.

The day also saw 23 fatalities taking the toll to 2,757.

Across the state 2,94,646 people are under observation at which include 13,429 people at various hospitals.

