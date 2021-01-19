Kerala reports 6,186 new Covid cases, test positivity rate 9.34%

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 : As many as 6,186 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Kerala on Tuesday while 4,296 people recovered from the disease, according to a release issued by the office of Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

The test positivity rate is 9.34%, the release said, adding that as many as 70,259 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state.

Ernakulam toppped the chart on Tuesday with 1,019 cases, while Kasargod reported the least number of cases at 63. Seven people who had come from the UK have tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the state reported 26 Covid deaths on Tuesday, taking Kerala’s overall death toll to 3,506. As many 92 persons who tested positive on Tuesday came from outside the state.

A total of 69 health workers tested Covid positive on Tuesday, led by Kozhikode 17, Pathanamthitta 14, Kannur 10, Thiruvananthapuram 5, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad 4 each, Kasargod 3, Kollam, Kottayam and Wayanad 2 each, and Idukki and Malappuram 1 each.

At present, 2,09,175 people are under observation in various places in the state, including 1,98,710 persons in home quarantine and 11,005 persons at various hospitals.

Meanwhile, 8 new hotspots on Tuesday raised the state’s tally of Covid hotspots to 410.

