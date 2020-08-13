Kerala reports highest single-day Covid tally at 1,564

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 11:39 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 : With Kerala increasing testing, the state on Thursday recorded the highest ever single-day spike of 1,564 new Covid-19 cases.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said in a statement that 31,270 people were tested in the past 24 hours. “Of the 1,564 new cases, 1,380 were local infectees, with the state capital district recording 434 new cases,” said Shailaja.

As on date, there are 13,839 active cases in Kerala, while 25,692 people have recovered from the disease.

“There are 1,53,061 people under observation in the state, including 12,683 people in various hospitals. The state now has 544 hotspots,” said Shailaja.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close