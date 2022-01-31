Kerala: RSS activist injured in blast

Investigation began into the blast to ascertain whether bomb-making was progressing or it was due to some other reason

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 31st January 2022 10:01 am IST
Representational photo

Kannur: A 40-year-old RSS activist was injured in a blast allegedly due to a country bomb, police said.

Biju (40), an accused in the 2016 murder case of CPI(M) activist Dhanraj, lost his two fingers in the incident that happened late on Saturday night.

“We received information about the incident which happened yesterday night. The blast occurred near Biju’s house. The forensic team has began investigation into the blast to ascertain whether bomb-making was progressing or it was due to some other reason,” police said.

Biju is currently undergoing treatment at Malabar Medical College near here. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act, police said.

