Kerala: RSS worker loses palms while making bomb

The young man was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th April 2023 9:17 pm IST
RSS worker Vishnu who was injured while making a bomb in Kerala on late Tuesday night

A 20-year-old RSS worker suffered severe burn injuries while making a bomb near Eranjolipalam in Kerala‘s Kannur district on Tuesday night.

Vishnu lost both his palms in the incident. According to locals, they heard an explosion near the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker’s house while making a bomb.

Vishnu was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for urgent medical attention. Police are investigating the matter.

This is the second incident in April. Earlier this month, Santosh, a BJP worker in the Kakkayangad area of Kannur district was injured while making explosives. His wife Lasitha was also injured.

Luckily Santosh’s children and mother were unharmed as they were in another room when the blast took place. A case was registered against the BJP worker.

