Kerala sees 4K new Covid cases but positivity rate under 7%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 : Kerala recorded 4,584 new Covid cases on Thursday out of the 67,506 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours, keeping the positivity rate below 7 per cent.

A statement issued by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja also said that 5,193 people turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 9,56,935.

There were 60,178 people currently positive across the state, while 14 more deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 4,096.

Across the state, there were 2,55,857 people under observation of which 9,506 were in hospitals.

The state has 433 hotspots.

