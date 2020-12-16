Kerala sees 6,185 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

News Desk 1Published: 17th December 2020 5:00 am IST
Jubilant Vijayan thanks people, asks media and oppn to introspect

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 : Kerala on Wednesday recorded 6,185 new coronavirus cases from 61,882 samples sent for testing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

At the same time, 5,728 people turned negative taking the total cured in the state to 6,22,394, while there were 58,184 active cases.

The day also saw 27 Covid deaths taking the total death toll to 2,707.

Across the state, there were 2,99,057 people under observation at various places, including 13,138 people in hospitals. The state had 450 hotspots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Pacer Migael Pretorius receives maiden SA call-up for Lanka Tests
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 17th December 2020 5:00 am IST
Back to top button