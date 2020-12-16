Kerala sees 6,185 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 : Kerala on Wednesday recorded 6,185 new coronavirus cases from 61,882 samples sent for testing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

At the same time, 5,728 people turned negative taking the total cured in the state to 6,22,394, while there were 58,184 active cases.

The day also saw 27 Covid deaths taking the total death toll to 2,707.

Across the state, there were 2,99,057 people under observation at various places, including 13,138 people in hospitals. The state had 450 hotspots.

