Kerala sees another 7,020 Covid cases, 26 deaths

Thiruuvananthapuram, Oct 29 : In another day of a high tally, Kerala on Thursday saw 7,020 new Covid cases and 26 more deaths.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that 8,474 patients had tested negative.

“At present, there are 91,784 active cases, while 3,25,166 have been cured so far,” he added.

The new deaths took the toll to 1,429.

A total of 54,339 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Across the state 2,91,964 people are under observation at various places, which includes 22,540 in hospitals, while 22 new hotspots were added, taking the number to 694.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.