Kerala sees daily Covid tally dip further

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 : Kerala on Thursday saw its positivity rate stay below eight per cent, as 5,281 people tested Covid positive out of 71,656 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that 5,281 people was cured, taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,20,539.

In the past one week, Kerala heaved a sigh of relief when the number of tests went up and the number of new cases have come down.

” At present there are 63,915 positive cases. The day saw 16 Covid deaths taking the total death toll to 3,936,” said Shailaja.

Across the state there are 2,36,185 people under observation at various places, which includes 10,382 in hospitals, while there were 455 hotspots in the state.

