Kerala sees lower Covid cases as fewer samples tested

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 : Kerala saw fewer Covid cases on Monday, as a lesser number of samples were sent for testing.

In a statement, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said 3,272 people turned Covid positive after 33,758 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

Monday also saw 4,705 people turn Covid negative taking the total cured in the state to 5,77,616, while the number of active cases came down to 59,467.

The day also saw 23 Covid deaths taking the total toll to 2,442.

Across the state 3,09,887 people were under observation at various places which includes 14,583 people in hospitals. The number of hotspots was 448.

