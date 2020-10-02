Kerala sees over 9K Covid cases, 20 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 : Kerala seems to be moving towards a 10,000 daily Covid tally, with the state recording 9,258 new cases on Friday.

In a statement issued here, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said at present, there are 77,482 active cases.

“The day saw 4,092 people recovering, which was the highest in a single day, and so far, 1,35,144 people have been cured. 63,175 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” she said.

The state also saw 20 new deaths, taking the toll to 791.

Across the state 2,46,631 people are under observation at various places, which includes 30,853 in hospitals, and the state presently has 705 ‘hotspots’.

Speaking to the media, state CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan called upon party cadre to see that they do their best to render help to those who are fighting Covid.

“All party workers should ensure that they do not engage in any violation of Covid protocols, when engaging in party activities,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.