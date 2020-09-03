Kerala smuggling: Police arrest of Swapna Suresh in fake degree case

Kochi: The Kerala Police on Thursday recorded the arrest of Swapna Suresh, a prime accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, in connection with a case related to the forgery of a fake degree certificate to secure a job in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) under the Income Tax Department.

Notably, Swapna Suresh is currently under judicial custody in the gold smuggling case.

Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Circle Inspector reached the Kakkanad District Jail, where Suresh is lodged, and recorded her arrest. Police will now approach a court seeking her custody for investigation in the case.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kochi had last week extended the judicial custody of three key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case — Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, and Sandeep Nair — till September 9.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Source: ANI