Kerala: Suspected ‘mentally deranged’ man stabs relatives to death

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 11:46 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 : A suspected “mentally deranged” man allegedly stabbed four of his relatives to death in Kerala’s Kasargode district on Monday night, a police official said.

The incident took place at the Paivalike village council at Manjeswaram in the district.

According to the police, the 35-year-old man is understood to be of unsound mind and following a dispute over a private road killed four of his relatives, using a knife.

The man was later overpowered by the locals and was handed over to the cops.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

