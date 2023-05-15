Kerala: Teenager found dead inside Madrasa; family alleges foul play

A 17-year-old girl was found dead on Saturday at a residential institution Madrasa named Al Aman at Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. The body of the deceased was reportedly found hanging inside the institution’s bathroom.

The deceased who was identified as Asmiya was a student of the Madrasa. She is the daughter of Rahmath Beevi of the Beema Pally district.

The family members of the deceased alleged that she was harassed and filed a complaint with Balarampuram police. Her mother filed a complaint and claimed that she was subjected to harassment at the institute.

On Saturday at around 2 pm, Asmiya spoke to her mother over the phone and asked her to reach the institution immediately. However, it is alleged that the authorities of the institution did not allow her to meet Asmiya, subsequently, the former received a call about her daughter’s death.

The deceased had already complained about mental harassment she was going through at the institute post Eid al-Fitr.

Following the incident, Asmiya’s body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital Thiruvananthapuram for autopsy.

Balaramapuram police registered a case of natural death and further investigation is underway.