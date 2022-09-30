Kerala: Woman, awaiting cat bite injection, bitten by stray dog in hospital

Aparna (31), along with her father, was waiting at a public health centre near the upcoming Adani Port at Vizhinjam in the capital city suburbs, when the incident took place.

Thiruvananthapuram: A young woman was bitten by a stray dog while awaiting a anti-rabies dose for cat bite inside a state-run public health centre, here on Friday.

Incidentally, she was at the health centre for her third dose of injection after being bitten by a cat.

According to her father, they arrived at the health centre around 8 a.m. “She was sitting on a chair waiting for her turn when a dog lying under it bit her. When we raised an alarm, the staff members came but did not administer any first aid. It was a by-stander of another patient who got a soap and cleaned my daughter’s wound,” the angry father said.

Later, she was referred to the General Hospital in the city located about 15 kms where a proper treatment was provided.

Stray dog menace in Kerala has reached dangerous levels and there seems no major effort from the government to end it.

