Kerala woman murdered on college campus

Kerala: A young woman from Kottayam was murdered by her classmate today in the premises of their college following an argument. The victim, Nidhina Mol, was on the campus of St. Thomas College Pala in Kottayam around 11.30 a.m. and had come out after writing her supplementary exam following which she was murdered.

The accused is her classmate, Abhishek Baij, and both students of food technology from the same college, said a report from The News Minute. The college watchman Jose, an eyewitness, informed the media that he had seen the two of them arguing standing under a mango tree. He reportedly saw blood spurting from her throat when he tried to intervene.

A number of other eyewitnesses also claim to have seen the two arguing before he attacked her with a paper cutting knife and slit her throat. Four office staff immediately rushed her to a hospital nearby but she succumbed to death before they could reach the hospital.

“She was breathing faintly as we brought her in the vehicle. But when we reached here, the hospital said she had passed away,” one of the staff members told the media, state The News Minute’s report. The police have been informed that the deceased and accused were close friends although the motive of the crime is yet to be found. The police are still investigating the case.

“What we have understood now is that he was a classmate of the (deceased). He has been taken into custody,” Kottayam Superintendent of Police Shilpa Dyavaiah told the media after the incident.