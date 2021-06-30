Kerala woman’s journey from selling lemonade to becoming cop is a tale to tell

In a very inspiring story, Kerala ‘s Anie Siva fought all the odds, breaking every obstacle and became a proud probationary sub-inspector at the the Varkala Police Station.

31 year old Anie , who was abandoned with a baby at age of 18 was selling lemonade and ice cream in the same area while also caring for her newborn after being abandoned on the streets by her husband.

At the age of 18, she left her home to live with her college mate as she began graduation at Kanjiramkulam Government College, Thiruvananthapuram. However, her life turned for the worse after her live-in partner left her and she, with her six-month-old boy Sivasurya, had to fight her life alone.

Her family did not let her back but was allowed to stay in a shanty adjacent to her grandparents’ home. But she did not give up determination and did not get cowed down, this gritty woman did all sorts of jobs, starting off her career by selling soap and detergent powder door to door. Then she turned to become an insurance agent, delivered groceries in a two-wheeler in the households, and did many other jobs for her, and her son’s survival.

Along with working, she, studying privately, completed her graduation in Sociology and joined a training institute for the Kerala State Public Service Commission at Thiruvananthapuram in 2014, cracked the police constable examination in 2016 and joined service. She appeared for the officers exam in 2019, cracked it and after training for one and half years is now a Sub Inspector of Police.

The Kerala Police took to Twitter to celebrate Anie’s achievement and wrote, “Kerala | Anie Siva, who was abandoned with a baby at age of 18, has become Sub-inspector at Varkala PS I achieved this goal against all odds. I would be happy to see other women getting inspiration from my life in order to stand on their own feet: Anie Siva, SI at Varkala PS,” along with a picture of her.

A true model of will power and confidence…



Annie’s grit and hard work stands as a true example for how you can give wings to your dreams and break all the shackles to fly high!