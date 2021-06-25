Kerala: Women’s commission chief quits after her controversial comment draws ire

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine on Friday tendered resignation from her post after her comment on a domestic abuse victim received widespread flak.

Josephine had been at the helm of the commission since 2017.

Josephine, during a phone-in-show on Manorama News, took a call from a woman from Ernakulam district who said that she was being subjected to torture from her husband and mother-in-law. When the women’s commission chief asked her why she hadn’t approached the police, the caller said she didn’t tell anybody. To which, Josephine responded, “Enna pinne anubhavicho! (Oh, then you suffer!)”

All through the call, Josephine was barely at ease. Later, she advised the complainant to approach the family court so that her family can be compensated. “Did you understand what I said? If you don’t want to live with your husband, you should get a good lawyer and approach the family court to get the dowry back and compensation,” she said.

To another caller on the show, she said, “What you did was stupidity. After you got separated, why did you go for a compromise? You had one more child…let me talk. You can’t just go on talking…women are the ones who make all the mistakes.”

Her comments drew severe criticism across social media, with several demanding her immediate removal.

Today's incident has set a dangerous precedent. Women will be discouraged by this outrageous behaviour of the Chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, M. C. Josephine. pic.twitter.com/CLVOXRtqDN — Arya (@RantingDosa) June 24, 2021

MC Josephine is a misfit to be Kerala Women Commission Chairperson.

She gets annoyed often and responds to traumatized victims in an intimidating manner, which will force the shattered women not to place a call again to the Commission.

Kerala women deserve a better person. — Rejimon Kuttappan (@rejitweets) June 23, 2021

Not only should MC Josephine be sacked with immediate effect, the govt must also explain the criteria (if there's any) by which appointments are made to bodies like Women's Commission.



Are empathy & civility not considered basic requirements? If not, the rot is deep. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) June 24, 2021

In a meeting of the CPM state secretariat on Friday, Josephine was asked to explain her comments. Despite her clarification, she was asked to step down and many members have censured her for making such remarks despite assuming a constitutional post.