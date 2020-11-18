Kerala’s corona scenario positive: More recoveries than new cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 : The coronavirus scenario in Kerala on Wednesday appeared to look positive as daily recoveries continued to exceed new cases.

While 6,419 more persons tested positive after testing of 67,369 samples in the past 24 hours, 7,066 patients were cured and discharged. The state’s recoveries now total 4,68,460.

Active cases on Wednesday totalled 69,394, a significant fall from close to one lakh in October.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja said 28 more Covid fatalities had taken the death toll to 1,943.

Across the state, 3,18,833 people are under observation, including 16,503 in hospitals. Kerala now has 587 hotspots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.