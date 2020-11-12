Kerala’s Covid positivity rate falls below 10%

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 : For the first time in weeks, the Covid positivity rate in Kerala on Thursday fell below 10 per cent, after 5,537 people tested positive out of the 57,202 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that 6,119 people turned negative in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,28,529.

The number active cases in the state presently stands at 77,813.

Meanwhile, 25 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s Covid death toll to 1,796.

As many as 3,15,583 people are under observation at various places across the state, including 18,810 at different hospitals.

The state has 616 hotspot areas at present.

