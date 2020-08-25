Kerala’s daily Covid tally touches all time high of 2,375

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 5:00 am IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 : Kerala on Tuesday recorded a new high of 2,375 Covd cases, Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

In a statement issued here, Shailaja said that at present there are 21,232 positive cases, while 40,343 people have been cured of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 34,344 people were tested.

“Of the 2,375 cases, 2,142 cases were local infectees and Thiruvananthapuram district accounted for 413. At present, 1,83,794 people are under observation which includes 17,010 in hospitals. There are 619 hotspots in the state,” the Minister said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  There should be no attempt to coerce apology from me, Bhushan to SC
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close