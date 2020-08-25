Kerala’s daily Covid tally touches all time high of 2,375

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 : Kerala on Tuesday recorded a new high of 2,375 Covd cases, Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

In a statement issued here, Shailaja said that at present there are 21,232 positive cases, while 40,343 people have been cured of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 34,344 people were tested.

“Of the 2,375 cases, 2,142 cases were local infectees and Thiruvananthapuram district accounted for 413. At present, 1,83,794 people are under observation which includes 17,010 in hospitals. There are 619 hotspots in the state,” the Minister said.

Source: IANS

