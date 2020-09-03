Kerala’s first open university to be named after Sree Narayana Guru

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 : Kerala will get its first open university which will be named after the state’s prominent social leader Sree Narayana Guru.

It would be inaugurated on October 2, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

Vijayan said the distance education programmes presently undertaken by four universities in the state will now be placed under the new open university.

“The headquarters of the open university will be at Kollam. Apart from the usual courses, there will be new generation courses too. The classes will be handled by experts and would take place online. The laboratory facilities in state-run colleges and aided colleges will be used for the open university,” said Vijayan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.