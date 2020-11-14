Kerala: Newly-wed couple dies in tragic road accident

News DeskUpdated: 14th November 2020 7:24 pm IST
Salahuddin and Jumana on their wedding day (left), bike involved in accident (right) | Photo: english.madhyamam.com

Kerala: Ten days after getting married, a couple died in a tragic accident in Kerela’s Malappuram, on Saturday. The incident occurred when their motorcycle lost control and rammed into another vehicle, leaving both of them dead.

According to police officials at the Thenhipalam station, “the deceased have been identified as Salahuddin (25) of Kannamangalam West, and Fathima Jumana from Chelembra (19), both natives of Malappuram.”

Salahuddin died on the spot, while Fathima died on the way to the hospital, police said.

