Keshav Rao, Suresh Reddy get TRS tickets for Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: TRS Supremo and CM of TS, Mr K Chandrashekhar Rao has given green signal for the nomination of Rajya Sabha candidates. He selected sitting TRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao and former Deputy Speaker of Congress who has now joined TRS Mr Suresh Reddy.

The nomination of Keshav Rao was certain, but by selecting Suresh Reddy, KCR left party cadre surprised. One of the names which was making rounds for Rajya Sabha was that of KCR’s daughter K Kavitha, former TRS MP of Nizamabad.

It is understood that KCR was making an attempt to change the political scenario of Nizamabad in order to minimize the influence of BJP MP D Aravind who defeated Kavita.