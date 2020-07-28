Key hangs from man’s forehead after cops jab him in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Cops in Uttarakhand have allegedly stabbed a key into the forehead of a young man for not wearing helmet on Monday evening. Three cops have been suspended.

The three personnel who were on duty checking vehicles, stopped the young man who was riding a bike with his friend. They allegedly took the key from his bike and stabbed it into his forehead after an argument broke out. The incident took place at around 8 PM.

Video shows the man standing with the key stabbed into his forehead which was bleeding. He has been admitted to a hospital.

One policeman was injured after to protests were carried out by some locals in the area. MLA Rajkumar Thukral intervened to pacify the angry residents.