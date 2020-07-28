Key hangs from man’s forehead after cops jab him in Uttarakhand

Posted By Sana Sikander Last Updated: 28th July 2020 5:12 pm IST
Man stabbed with key
Key hangs from man's forehead. YouTube: Screengrab

Dehradun: Cops in Uttarakhand have allegedly stabbed a key into the forehead of a young man for not wearing helmet on Monday evening. Three cops have been suspended.

The three personnel who were on duty checking vehicles, stopped the young man who was riding a bike with his friend. They allegedly took the key from his bike and stabbed it into his forehead after an argument broke out. The incident took place at around 8 PM.

Video shows the man standing with the key stabbed into his forehead which was bleeding. He has been admitted to a hospital.

One policeman was injured after to protests were carried out by some locals in the area. MLA Rajkumar Thukral intervened to pacify the angry residents.

Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close