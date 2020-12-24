KFC unveils bucket-shaped gaming console with built-in ‘chicken warmer’

Kentucky Fried Chicken, popularly known as KFC, has unveiled its own brand of gaming console with a built-in food warmer or as advertised “Chicken Chamber”.

It had the teaser of the console back in June and has now made an official announcement on Wednesday. KFC too to Twitter and posted a trailer of the console with the caption, “The console wars are over”.

The console is being made in collaboration with PC maker Cooler Master. However, Cooler Master said on its website that the console was being built and designed entirely by them.

The console’s most absurd feature is its built-in patented “Chicken Warmer”. It has a grease tray inside the console that can be pulled out. The company said on its website that it works by redirecting the heat produced by the console to the tray and hence heating the chicken.

Picture Credits: Cooler Master Website

“Utilising the systems natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds,” Cooler Master said on its website.

The console does not have price or release date yet. It is uncertain if it will be ever made available to the Public. The console uses the Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element which houses an Intel Core i9-9980HK Processor and that alone is priced at $3,100.

Other specs of the console include about 32GB of RAM, 4k TV viewing and 240 fps allowing it to run games as smooth as possible. Storage is a pair of PCIe NVMe Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSDs, nearly three times that of a PS5.

The console also has Virtual Reality (VR) capability and supports Ray Tracing.