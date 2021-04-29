KFUPM announces scholarship for MS and PhD candidates

Riyadh: The King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced a fully funded scholarship for the students who wants to pursue Masters(MS) and Doctor of philosophy (PhD), according to the institute of objective studies, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Deanship of Graduate Studies of KFUPM invites application for scholarship for MS and PhD from distinguished graduate applicants who demonstrate high potential for conducting original research in the field of Engineering, Sciences and Business.

Potential national and international applicants can apply online according to the requirements and qualifications set by the university.

The King Fahd University Scholarships will cover full tuition fee, accommodation, medical care, monthly stipend, free meals along with other benefits.

It also ranks 7th in Petroleum engineering, 60th in chemical engineering and 4th in number of registered US patents.

Earlier this week, KFUPM had announced that it has opened the door for admission to female students to pursue bachelor’s degree courses, for the first time in the kingdom’s history.

Interested applicants may apply for scholarship can click here.

Also, the candidates can mail with a one-page CV detailing the GPA, department name they want to apply to, any proof of English proficiency, and information on undergraduate research, etc. Any additional information that can help the applicant and can fit in one page is also welcome. This has to be sent to gs-scholarship@kfupm.edu.sa .