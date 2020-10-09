Khaali Peeli, Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam to release in theatres on Oct 16

Mumbai, Oct 9 : The Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Pandey action drama, Khaali Peeli, recently launched on OTT, and the makers have now decided to release the film theatrically after cinemas open on October 15.

This was confirmed by trade analyst Komal Nahta on Friday. Nahta tweeted that the Hindi film “Khaali Peeli” and the Tamil film “Ka Pae Ranasingam” would released in theatres on October 16.

“Breaking news: KhaaliPeeli and Tamil KaaPaeRanasingam to be released theatrically on Friday, 16th October. While most multiplex chains have responded favourably to Zee Studios’ move, a couple of them which are sitting on the fence, are also expected to come around,” Nahta wrote on the microblogging site.

Ghibran’s “Ka Pae Ranasingam” stars Vijay Sethupati and Aishwarya Rajesh. The Tamil film opened on October 2, while dubbed versions in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages released on October 9.

“Khaali Peeli” as well as “Ka Pae Ranasingam” were released on OTT in a pay-per-view strategy.

The decision to release these films for the big screen comes after the government gave its green signal for cinemas to reopen amid the new normal.

Last week, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced standard operating protocols (SOP) for cinema halls, stating that halls would be allowed to function with only 50 per cent occupancy.

Single screens and multiplexes were closed in March owing to the Covid lockdown.

Director Ram Gopal Varma plans to release his film “Corona Virus” in theatres, too. It was shot during lockdown.

“Finally theatres are open from October 15th and happy to announce that Coronavirus will be the first film to release after lockdown,” Varma tweeted recently.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.