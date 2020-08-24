Khaali Peeli Teaser: Ishaan Khattar, Ananya Pandey promises an action-packed thriller

Mumbai: Bollywood’s upcoming project ‘Khaali Peeli’teaser featuring Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey dropped online on Monday. The teaser is giving us a sneak peek into a cat-mouse chase on the streets of Mumbai.

In the one minute 20 second clip, Ishaan, a half-murder accused, and Ananya, a dancer, are seen running away with some cash and jewelry in their taxi – known as Kaali Peeli in Mumbai.

The teaser begins with a policeman alerting all units that a boy and girl have escaped in a yellow-and-black taxi after getting into some kind of ‘lafda (trouble)’ . Ishaan then introduces himself as the boy being referred to on the police radio and introduces the ‘item’, Ananya, who has run off with him.

The video ends with Ananya asking Ishaan about the next plan to which Ishaan says that there are two types of plans. One is the Sachin Tendulkar kind of plan, where you shock the bowler by hitting the ball for a boundary. The second plan is the Virender Sehwag kind of plan, where you just don’t give a damn and go for it. Ananya asks if there is a third, ‘Rahul Dravid type’ plan, which is safe, at which Ishaan smiles.

Watch the trailer below:

Ishaan also shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Shaano की बस्ती मे आ रेला hai ik डेढ़ शना to Chal abb batti bujha, aur dekh #KhaaliPeeli ka teaser Directed by @macriaan. Coming soon.”

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film started its shooting in September last year. Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Zee Studios, the film was set to hit the theatres on June 12. But due to the ongoing pandemic and the theatres shut, the release date has been stalled. However, the makers of action-thriller are yet to announce the official date.