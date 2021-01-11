Khadi fashion show at Gorakhpur Mahotsav

Gorakhpur, Jan 11 : A special Khadi fashion show will be the centre of attraction at the Gorakhpur Mahotsav, scheduled to be held on January 12 and 13.

Clothes designed by renowned designers like Asma Hussain, Runa Banerjee and Rupika Rastogi Gupta will be showcased by model Dimple Patel at the show which will be held on Tuesday evening.

Top 16 professional Femina Models will also be walking on the ramp.

There will be three rounds of top designers and international artists performing with entertainment filler ‘Tanura Nritya’.

The Yogi Adityanath government has given a major push to Khadi, which is now available in cotton, muslin and silk variants.

Khadi sarees and suits are now a part of fashion trends.

According to designer Asma Hussain, “Being eco-friendly, Khadi is also not harmful to the skin. Long and short kurtas and dhotis are being liked by boys while tops, short kurtas, kurta-salwar, saree, and suit materials for girls are easily available at the outlets of Khadi stores. Khadi is also being mixed with silk, wool and cotton for preparing dress material. Silk and Khadi garments are in the ratio of 50-50 per cent.”

“The fabric is slightly expensive but it gives a royal look,” she added.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary MSME and Khadi and Gramodyog, said, “Handmade and eco-friendly Khadi is not just a garment but an idea. It is also a symbol of independence and has made the country proud.”

He said the increase in demand for Khadi will also generate employment at the local-level and weavers and youths will get employment. Mostly women are engaged in spinning the yarn and this also connects with ‘Mission Shakti’ and ‘Mission Rozgar’ of the state government.

