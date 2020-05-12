Khairatabad Ganesh to turn just one feet this year

Hyderabad: The members of Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee has taken a sensational decision this year by keeping in view of the ongoing threat of the spread of coronavirus .

The committee has decided to put up one foot long idol of Ganesh this year. It may be noted here that Khairatabad Ganesh is famous for its height. The committee has withdrawn the decision to put up giant idol this year as well.

Also Read These skin conditions can be symptoms of coronavirus

The committee put up 61 feet long Ganesh idol at Khairatabad last year.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.