Khajuraho Dance Festival to be held from Feb 20-26

Bhopal: The week-long Khajuraho Dance Festival in Madhya Pradesh will be held from February 20 to 26.

The 48th edition of the festival will be part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Renowned artistes from across the country and the world will perform at the festival, which will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel, said Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary in the Tourism and Culture Department, here on Thursday.

Also Read Govt encourages Indian airlines to operate chartered flights from Ukraine

The festival will be next to the famous Khajuraho group of temples, which is also a world heritage site. Besides showcasing the cultural landscape of Indian dance styles, the festival will also feature art and travel-related exhibitions, as well as films based on various artistes, the official said.

Also, a 5-km ‘Dil Khol Ke Ghoomo’ marathon will be organised on February 20 for women under the Safe Tourism Project for Women.

The event aims to inculcate a sense of security among women in tourist destinations with the slogan ‘Hindustan Ke Dil Mein Aap Safe Hain’.

During the event, the National Kalidas Award will be presented to eminent dancers for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21. The state Rupankar Kala Award will also be presented during the festival.

The Khajuraho Dance Festival was started in 1975.