Khaleda, Shiba, other anti-CAA protesters released from custody

Hyderabad: Last night another flash protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 took place in the Mallepally area. Mild tension also prevailed near the Riyan hotel when a huge number of protestors staged a sit-in protest.

Flash protest

In the protest which was led by social activist Khaleda Parveen, a large of women also took part.

During the agitation, the protesters were seen holding placards against the controversial law.

When the protesters showed reluctance to withdraw the protest, an additional police force was deployed.

Ultimately, cops took Khaleda Parveen, Shiba Minai, Mubashiruddin Khurram and other activists into custody.

They were released today morning at around 8 o’clock.

Criticizing the action taken by the police, Khaleda Parveen told, “we demand Chief Minister Telangana KCR to direct the police to allow the peaceful protests across the state, although application for women’s sit in protest was filed with the police commissioner, it was suddenly denied”.

Protests against CAA

It may be mentioned that Hyderabad is witnessing protests against CAA after President gave assent to CAB turning it into CAA.

Flash protests are also taking place at various places in the city.