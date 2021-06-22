Khammam: 1400 children test COVID-19 positive in last 21 days

Khammam: Amid fears of a third wave, the number of children between 0 and 12-years-old in the Khammam district of Telangana has gradually started to increase with the COVID-19 infection.

According to media reports, a total of 800 children were infected with COVID-19 virus in April and May. The number has now increased to 1,480 children affected by COVID-19 as of Monday in June.

The details came to light during a house-to-house survey conducted by the concerned authorities. Of the total 16,302 cases reported in the district at the time of the survey, 1,480 were children. However, authorities believe that most of them show only mild to moderate symptoms and the condition is under control.

Meanwhile, the health department officials have already shifted the children with mild symptoms to the COVID-19 ward of the district headquarters a few days ago.

Commenting on this, District Hospital Officer Dr. P. Malathi told New Indian Express, that the recovery rate of children in the district is 100 per cent till date.

The state government lifted its lockdown on the movement of people and vehicles from June 20, the city erupted with glee as residents rush into the open, ignoring the possible third wave of the pandemic that experts have warned of completely.

If appropriate behavior for COVID is not followed and crowding is not prevented, the next wave of viral infections could hit the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on June 19.

Telangana on Monday recorded 1,197 new COVID-19 cases, with nine more death fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 137 followed by Nalgonda (84) and Suryapet (72) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.