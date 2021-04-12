Khammam: Three women constables fined for triple riding

Khammam: Three women constables on Sunday were fined Rs 3,000 for triple riding on a two wheeler without helmet in Khammam.

The constables, working with the city armed reserve police wing in the town, were assigned for bandobast duty at YS Sharmila’s ‘Sankalpa Sabha’ at Pavilion Grounds in the city on April 9.

Traffic police officials caught the act on CCTV cameras where the trio could be seen on a scooter without helmets and also talking on mobile phones.

Apart from fines, the commissioner also ordered a departmental action against the constables.