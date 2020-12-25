Khanna surprised on not being informed by ICA about replacement

New Delhi, Dec 25 : Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Surinder Khanna has expressed surprise on not being consulted or informed about not being given an extension as the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) representative in the IPL Governing Council.

Khanna was on Thursday replaced with Pragyan Ojha as ICA representative to the IPL GC.

“I am thankful to the opportunity given to me by my hundreds of fellow colleagues and cricketers who chose me unopposed last year. I have not been provided any valid reason for ICA not extending my tenure and not allowing me to continue doing my good work for another year,” wrote Khanna in a message and also confirmed to IANS that he learnt about the appointment of Ojha in place of him only through the media despite being one of the ICA directors.

“However, I wish the ICA all the best in its endeavors and hope they can achieve soon what they set out to do long ago. I will continue to do the best for my cricketer friends like I always have,” he said.

The IPL 2020 reportedly earned a revenue of Rs.4,000 crore.

Khanna wrote further, “All the administrators/board members who were nominated or elected last year chose to extend their term themselves through the recent elections by renominating themselves, despite no tangible results on the table for our cricketers and singularly choosing to not extend my term despite the above work.”

ICA treasurer V Kishnaswamy told IANS on Friday: “The five office-bearers who are the directors were given the authority by the members to nominate an ICA representative. We are not supposed to consult or tell anyone about our steps. There could have been an election but the members authorised us to nominate.”

Asked if Ojha will also stay for a year, Krishnaswamy said, “It is up to the members to decide and if they authorise, we can bring in someone new or renominate Ojha next year.”

ICA Ashok Malhotra had earlier told IANS that they decided to replace Khanna as they wanted to give everyone an opportunity. “We have 2,000 players, so we wanted to give every player an opportunity at the IPL GC,” Malhotra had told IANS after Ojha was picked at the ICA AGM on December 19.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.