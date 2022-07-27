Khans of Bollywood accused of using Eid for money

Mumbai: Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is always hogging the headlines for making controversial statements that often land him in trouble. For the past few weeks, he has been targeting several actors and filmmakers for one reason or the other. He recently accused Aamir Khan of being the reason behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

Well, after slamming Aamir Khan, KRK has now targeted his co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for releasing their films on the Islamic festival ‘Eid’. He accused them of using the occasion of ‘Eid’ as a way to mint money.

In a recent tweet, KRK stated that the Khans of Bollywood do not pray Namaz but use Eid as an excuse to earn money.

“I don’t have problem with Khan actors at all, if they don’t pray namaz n don’t speak for Muslims. But then they should not “Bheekh Maango” on EID and ask Muslims to watch their films coz they are Muslim actors. It’s proof that they are fooling poor people for their own benefits,” he said.

On the same day, KRK had also slammed the Khans for not speaking up for Muslims and even asked all the fans of the three Khans to unfollow him.

I request to all those Muslim people to unfollow me, who are fans of Khan actors. Those khan actors who don’t pray Namaaz but don’t forget to do Puja. Who don’t speak a single word for Muslims. If you are still their fans, then you are not good people. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 25, 2022

These tweets by KRK have sparked a debate on the internet with many siding with the Khans and defending them.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, all three Khans are set to weave their magic on the silver screen after long hiatuses. Aamir Khan will be seen In Laal Singh Chaddha which is releasing on August 11, while Salman Khan has Tiger 3 in the pipeline. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, has Pathan, Jawan, and Dunki.