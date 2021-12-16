Khans of Bollywood to attend Vicky, Katrina’s reception; see full guest list

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who took their nuptial vows in a big fat punjabi wedding in Rajasthan, are all set to host a grand reception in Mumbai. Reports have it that the couple have sealed December 20 as their date to host the reception for the entire film industry.

A report in Bollywood Life states that Vicky and Katrina have planned their wedding reception at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. The couple has reportedly sent the invites for the party and has personally asked a few people to block the date from their busy schedule.

It seems Vicky and Katrina want to finish all their wedding festivities before they resume work. And also as Christmas is around the corner, and it will be their first festival as a married couple, therefore Katrina was wanting to host the reception before it.

Khans of Bollywood — Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have also been invited. Check out the full guest list here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reception guest list

Hrithik Roshan

Karan Johar

Akshay Kumar

Kangana Ranaut

Alia Bhatt

Anushka Sharma

Ajay Devgn

Ishaan Khatter

Meghna Gulzar

Rohit Shetty

Sidharth Malhotra

Taapsee Pannu

Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai

Considering the threat of the Omicron variant, the guests have been asked to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them while attending the party.

VicKat wedding pictures

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. After the royal wedding and a short getaway to an undisclosed location, the duo is back in Mumbai. Scroll down to see their dreamy pictures.