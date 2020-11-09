Khans to share screen space in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Mumbai: It has been a while since fans of the superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, have seen them on the big screen. What could be more exciting than the enthusiastic fans watching both the Khans together on screen? Yes, you heard it right. Rumours are rife that SRK, who is a close buddy of Aamir, is doing a cameo in the latter’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Latest report states that Aamir himself shot for Shah Rukh’s cameo scenes in the film.

SRK in Laal Singh Chaddha

Shah Rukh apparently shot for his reported cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha before leaving for UAE with Gauri Khan and his kids. Not just this, the report also mentioned that Aamir turned director for his buddy SRK’s cameo scenes.

Further, the Mumbai Mirror report added that after shooting the scenes, Aamir and Shah Rukh chilled with each other on the sets of the film. It was reported that the two stars chatted over drinks together and were also seen joking on the sets.

Not just this, SRK himself announced earlier that his company Red Chillies would be doing VFX on Laal Singh Chaddha.

Well, speaking about the camaraderie that Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share, it is no doubt an ‘enviable’ one. And we hope the reports of the cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha are true as it will be an added bonus to Khan’s fans. With such a great bond between the two legends, fans cannot wait to see them on screen together.

About the movie

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is the Hindi remake of hit Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead and she recently wrapped up her part. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and was scheduled to hit the screens in December this year, but has been delayed by a year and will now release during Christmas 2021.

The project is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics. Khan, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday.