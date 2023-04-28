Khansland to help your kids re-create Eid celebrations, enjoy halal fun activities

Hyderabad: Most people think that religion teach the methods of worship only but in reality it will tell you how to spend every second of your life. In contemporary times most of the Muslims want their children to be pious, among the firm believers, physically and psychologically fit and strong and kind. To balance between religious and physical activities, Muslim parents often get confused about Halal and Haram.

Are you too among those worried parents? If yes, then forget worries as your children can have fun in an Islamic way. Yes, you read it right. City based popular gift shop Khansland’s owner wants to keep the elation of the Eid for a long time among the Hyderabadis.

Khansland Kid Klub which runs under the banner of Khandsland gift shop is going to organise the three-day fun and enjoyment event ‘Haflatul Eid’ in the city from 8 to 10th of April. To keep the happiness and excitement of the Eid on the faces of Kids and Women alive , the organisers of the event have come up with kids and women friendly ideas. A hi-tea menu with halaal delicacies will be available in the event along with painting, calligraphy and other workshops, kids and women can enjoy and participate in various fun activities here.

Animal loving kids and women can adopt pets or feed them as there will be different species of adorable animals to make your day.

Talking to siasat.com, one of the organisers of the event said, ” We want to keep the smile and happiness on the faces of kids forever. There will be numerous fun activities and Eid like environment during the event.”

”Teach them religion, encourage them to worship Allah swt, but also give them time and resources to have halaal fun! because having fun is part of human nature and Islam is the religion of

Al-Fitrah (Human Nature),” she added.

She concluded by saying, ”We should not make our religion seem boring and strict to children. Instead, they should see Islam as a deen full of mercy, compassion, love, and laughter within the boundaries of Halal. Our religion offers a balanced approach to life, encouraging us to enjoy ourselves while still maintaining our faith. Let’s ensure that our children understand this and celebrate Eid with the highest spirits, knowing that Allah SWT wants us to be happy and fulfilled in our lives.”

All the participants have to register prior to the commencement of the event only 50 persons will be allowed to enter the venue per day. One person can register for one day only and a total of around 150 people will witness the event.

To register click here

Location

La Fresca, Road No.10, Banjara Hills

Timings

5pm-8:30 pm

Activities & availabilities

Decorate Eid Cupcakes

Painting & Calligraphy Workshop

Eid crafts

Kids favourites & Halal Delicacies

Domesticated animals and petting zoo

Gifts

Who can visit

Boys: 3-12 years

Girls: Above 3 years

Women all ages

Ticket price

Rs 750 (includes food & fun activities)

Event Organiser

Khansland kids klub by khansland



Event partners

Calligraphy workshop by Quintessential Novelities

Cupcakes workshop by Cupcakehq

Printing by e.nour official