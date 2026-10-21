Kharge accuses Modi government of ‘Hitler-like rule’

Kalaburagi : AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of pursuing authoritarian policies, describing its administration as “Hitler-like” and claiming that people were increasingly unhappy with the ruling alliance.

Speaking in Kalaburagi, Kharge alleged that the government was weakening democratic institutions and attempting to consolidate power. He claimed that dissatisfaction within the NDA was growing, with some of its supporters and political allies beginning to reconsider their association with the coalition.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh politics, Kharge cited YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an example while arguing that leaders who had supported the NDA were now expressing regret. He also alleged that voters were becoming aware of what he described as electoral irregularities.

Kharge directed particularly strong criticism at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of supporting the BJP and the Modi leadership. He claimed that concerns about alleged bogus voting and the functioning of the Election Commission had not received an adequate response from the Prime Minister. These allegations were made by the Congress president as part of his criticism of the government’s handling of electoral issues.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of focusing its political attacks on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He drew a comparison with the party’s past criticism of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, alleging that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were repeatedly targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge further questioned the government’s performance in education, pointing to shortages of teachers in universities. He alleged that the lack of sufficient attention to education was affecting young people and eroding their trust in the Prime Minister.

“We are fighting for the future of everyone in the country,” Kharge said, reiterating the Congress’s stated commitment to protecting democratic institutions.

His comments are part of the continuing political confrontation between the Congress and the NDA over the conduct of elections, institutional independence and the concentration of executive power. The claims made by Kharge have not been independently established in the material provided.