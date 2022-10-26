Kharge sets up Steering Committee in place of CWC; Gandhis, ex-PM among 47 others

New Delhi: New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which includes his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.

Ahead of his taking over, all the members of the Congress Working Committee – the party’s highest decision-making authority, AICC General Secretaries and incharges had tendered their resignation.

The new President will announce his new team subsequently.

Earlier Kharge, in his maiden speech as President, said that “there is attempt the replace Baba Saheb’s (B.R. Ambedkar) Constitution with the Sangh Constitution and Congress will not let it happen”.

He alleged that the new India is without jobs, poverty and farmers ae being crushed under wheels. While the government effort is to make the nation oppositionless but the Congress will fight the government for the people, he asserted.